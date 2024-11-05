KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Samsung is rumoured to be working on a pared-down, cheaper version of its popular Galaxy Z Flip folding phone.

Korean blogger yeux1122 via Android Police hinted in a blog post that a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be released simultaneously with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, reported TechRadar.

Samsung's FE stands for ‘Fan Edition’, which takes feedback and results a device packed with favourite features.

If the Galaxy Z Flip FE materialises, it's likely the phone will offer a slightly reduced specs sheet at a solid discount compared to the flagship device on which it's based.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 FE came with a slightly slower processor and lower-resolution camera system than the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, at a reduced price.

The blog post, also lists a tentatively named Galaxy S25 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold 7 as possible upcoming models, which suggests Samsung's other flagship lineups could also see a shakeup this year.

According to a separate X post from noted tipster Jukanlosreve, a recent Samsung conference call saw executives speak about ways to lower barriers to entry for folding phones while working on “new form factors”.

These rumours track with previously reported tipoffs from Jukanlosreve that suggest Samsung is working on a cheaper Z Flip phone alongside a possible tri-fold model in the style of the China-exclusive Huawei Mate XT.

While rumours continue to point to a selection of new Samsung foldables being a real possibility, the brand itself recently declared that it has no plans to issue a cheaper folding phone.