KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Acer has launched the Swift 14 AI, an ultra-portable laptop designed for on-the-go professionals.

It promises a 17-hour battery life, weighing just 1.3 kg and measuring 9.7 mm thin for better portability.

The laptop also has a 14-inch OLED WUXGA display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor and Intel ARC graphics, the Swift 14 AI is built for office productivity and multitasking.

Other features of note: Wi-Fi 7, AI features like automatic eye contact correction and background noise reduction to improve virtual meetings as well as enhance conference call quality.

The laptop includes the AcerSense key for quick access to performance metrics and settings, and User Sensing 2.0 for automatic locking and unlocking.

Multi-Screen Assistance boosts efficiency by tracking the user’s gaze to move the cursor or application window.

Available in two variants, the Swift 14 AI comes with a Microsoft Home and Student license and a one-year Microsoft Office 365 subscription.

You can choose between the following:

Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (RM4,999)

Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (RM 4,399)

They are currently available at the Acer eStore, Acer official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as Acer authorised resellers nationwide.

Acer is also currently running a special two-week launch promotion from now to November 12, 2024, where every purchase of the Acer Swift 14 AI comes with a free pair of Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Headphones valued at RM299, while stocks last.