KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — After being the stuff of dreams and rumours, Apple's iPad Mini has finally gotten an update and will be available... soon-ish.

The little iPad has become quite popular due to its being far more portable than the rest of the line though I personally think it also has something to do with it hurting less if it falls on your face (don't take my word for it).

What is there to look forward to?

Ah, mon cher, let me list the ways.

You’re just going to tell me it has a new processor.

Shh, the A17 Pro chip is a big deal, since it was in the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max too, you know.

A faster chip means a 2x faster Neural Engine than the last iPad Mini plus support for Apple Intelligence, as well as gaming.

It supports the latest iPad OS 18.1, with such sterling features like erasing your ex from photos.

There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6E because we all want faster Wi-Fi, yes?

What about the camera?

There’s a 12MP wide rear camera with support for Smart HDR 4 that also supports scanning documents which is, let’s be real here, the best use for it on an iPad mini.

Surprisingly the iPad Mini also supports the fancy new Apple Pencil Pro. — Picture courtesy of Apple

Which Apple Pencil does it support?

Ah, an intellectual’s question.

Amazingly it supports the fancy new Apple Pencil Pro so if you have one already you can swap between your iPad Pro and this mini version, no problem.

The Apple Pencil Pro with its built-in gyroscope offers more precision for art and also, yes, erasing that ex's face from your photos.

Fine, what colours does it come in?

You have four choices including a new blue and purple, as well as the standard Space Grey and Starlight, all with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

How much will my wallet hurt?

The iPad mini starts at RM2,199 for 128GB.

When will it be available again?

Soon. Just do what the cool kids do and refresh this page a lot.