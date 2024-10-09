KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — “Does it come in black?” A question as old as retail.

While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a fine watch, so fine that Apple didn't bother upgrading the specs this year, there's now a new satin black finish that might make Apple Watch owners decide maybe a second watch isn't a bad idea.

It's the looks

Internally the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black is the same model but everyone has a friend who pretty much just buys everything in black because it goes with everything.

They're the same watch in different finishes but probably the best Apple Watches ever made so far. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Despite mocking from “real” watch aficionados, there are people (like me) who just like wearing Apple Watches all day, every day, everywhere.

I do have a very pretty classic Seiko but I let it decorate my jewelry box because it's not going to tell me my heart rate, whether my walking steadiness is off or if my palpitations are something to worry about.

In black, the Watch Ultra 2 comes across as a little more subtle while still being more polished-looking than your Garmin.

What might appeal to some people is that when the Watch gets a little grimy, that used and slightly battered look is something some people go for.

However a quick wipe and polish is enough to keep it clean but as to durability, there have been reports that the black finish can peel off — so if that's something you care about, you can stick with the original natural titanium finish instead.

Milanese loop is practical and pleasing

I've always considered the Milanese Mesh watch bands the best — so pretty, so expensive looking and yet still comfortable against my wrist.

Now they come in a special Milanese Loop version for the Watch Ultra in both natural titanium and black titanium, and despite being very pretty they're also fairly practical.

I'm allergic to nickel and the stuff in the older Apple Watch silicone bands so the new Watch Ultra bands proving to be sturdy without causing me discomfort made me a fan.

What's interesting is that the clasp of the Milanese Loop Watch Ultra band isn't a straightforward two ends clasp together deal.

Instead, it forms a single closed adjustable loop while the outer ends form an extra layer outside the loop to close in a specially designed buckle.

I did not expect it to pass my own “Can I put this on with just one hand” test but it did though it was fiddly at first.

The clasp of the new Milanese loop is both aesthetically pleasing and practical, and passes my own one-handed test. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Being, alas, a creature of comfort I tested the band outdoors in the sun, in the rain, in the shower and to bed and the watch did not bother me at all, which surprised me a little.

So if you do have sensory issues or skin sensitivities, the Watch Ultra 2 might be a comfortable option and most importantly there's no fear of getting your skin chafed by the Milanese Loop, unless you adjust it too tightly to your wrist.

Grime will show up differently on the Watch Ultra 2 in black and depending on your tastes, it might be a good or bad thing. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

So many colours

If you're a fan of Watch Ultra bands, there are new colours to choose from — tan, navy and dark green Alpine Loop straps, Green, Blue and Black trail loops and the Ocean loops now come in Ice Blue, Black and Navy.

They're also fairly pricey at RM449 each, alas so choose your shades with care.

As for the new Milanese loops, they're RM949 each.

If you already have last year's model, there's no real reason to get another one unless you really like the colour black.

However, if you were holding off getting one last year to see if there will be an Apple Watch Ultra 3, it's still an excellent watch with impressive battery life, a huge bright display and versatile enough to carry you through various sports activities.

If you are waiting for the Ultra 3, maybe the promise of new bands might excite you. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Though if you were to ask me, yes, it does look better in black and despite my best efforts I have little to complain about... besides wondering when the sleep apnea feature will come to Malaysia.

In summary, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still the best Apple Watch and now it's even better in black.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in satin black is available now at the official Apple online and physical storefronts as well as retailers for RM3,799 for the Alpine/Trail/Ocean Loop versions and RM4,299 for the Milanese Loop edition.