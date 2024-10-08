KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Apple yesterday announced a first-of-its-kind Apple Immersive short film, with its first scripted film for the Apple Vision Pro.

In the official trailer posted on Apple’s YouTube channel, director Edward Berger said producing the Apple Immersive film saw many firsts.

“Everything we’re doing here is the first time that anyone’s ever done it.

“When you put on Apple Vision Pro, it does change the way you think about creating a story. It’s a wonderful new medium that just expands the horizon of storytelling. Because you’re not watching a movie anymore, you’re inside the story. It’s going to change the future of filmmaking.”

The Oscar-winning director of All Quiet on the Western Front is tasked to bringing to life Submerged, about a WWII submarine crew combating a harrowing torpedo attack, available for free starting October 10 only for Apple Vision Pro users.

After slow sales in the US and mild reception in international markets, Apple keeps pushing its Vision Pro spatial computer as a device for entertainment, working, and creating new interactions.

The official video reveals shots from the film, and Berger wearing the Vision Pro while and the special camera capable of shooting in the Apple Immersive Video format.

Apple Immersive Video, has been described as a “remarkable media format that leverages ultra-high resolution 3D video and Spatial Audio to put viewers in the center of the action.”