TOKYO, Sept 28 — Japanese video game publisher Bandai Namco aims to collaborate with Malaysian game developers.

Bandai Namco Studios Malaysia Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Shuhei Banya said the group would also assist Malaysian creators in developing original works and intellectual property (IP).

“We have had a few rounds of discussions with Malaysian game developers Passion Republic and Virtuous Kuala Lumpur, and we have the capabilities and framework in place. This will help us in the future when we decide to work together.

“The workload that we handle is dynamic and varies depending on the stage of development. It would be great if we could have a relationship with these companies (Passion Republic and Virtuos Kuala Lumpur) where we help each other,” he told Bernama.

Bandai Namco Studios Malaysia has been in operation for eight years, and the company is contemplating the development of games or content tailored to Malaysian culture or local elements.

“The group would like to create products for both children and adults. Our main objective is to make interesting, fun games that connect people, not so much in specific regions but for people all over the world and Malaysia is included in that,” he said.

Bandai Namco’s largest collaboration at the moment is with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and the group (Bandai Namco) will be participating in the LEVEL UP KL 2024 event next week. — Bernama