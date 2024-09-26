KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — TikTok parent company ByteDance is calling it a day for their music streaming service, TikTok Music, which was offered on a limited basis in several countries.

Launched just over a year ago in July 2023, the platform debuted in Indonesia and Brazil as part of the company's effort to expand its TikTok empire into music streaming.

No reason was given for the decision.

“We will be closing TikTok Music at the end of November in order to focus on our goal of furthering TikTok’s role in driving even greater music listening and value on music streaming services, for the benefit of artists, songwriters, and the industry,” said TikTok global head of music business development Ole Obermann in a statement, as reported by Mashable.

ByteDance has long had a strained relationship with the music industry in the US.

Earlier this year, a royalties dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) led the publisher to pull its entire music library from the platform. While TikTok denied UMG’s claims, the disagreement was eventually resolved upon reaching a new deal.

TikTok plays a major role in music discovery, with about 107 million users in the US, and 67 percent of those users saying they're more likely to seek out a song after hearing it on the app.

TikTok music, initially called Resso, was rebranded to TikTok Music in 2023 and had expanded to Singapore, Australia, and Mexico on a possible path toward the United States. However, it faced setbacks, including being banned in India earlier this year.

TikTok Music, like Spotify, operates as a freemium subscription service.

With the service shutting down on November 28, Apple users have until then to request refunds. Google Play subscribers with plans extending beyond the date will automatically receive a refund or can request one through Google Play before the service closes.