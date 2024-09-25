TOKYO, Sept 25 — Sony just dropped more bombshells after the PlayStation 5 Pro and the 30th anniversary collection — by announcing more new titles in its State of Play livestream today.

The biggest news has got to be the reveal of Ghost of Yotei — the sequel to the popularly and critically-acclaimed action adventure Ghost of Tsushima by developer Sucker Punch Productions.

Instead of returning to Jin Sakai, the new game will instead focus on a new protagonist called Atsu.

According to Sucker Punch:

“We can reveal that Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. “In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organised samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”

A PS5 remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn was also announced, set for October 31 release.

Those with a PS4 version can upgrade for $9.99 (roughly RM42). It will reportedly include 10 hours of re-recorded dialogue as well as visual enhancements.

Another anticipated announcement was the release of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered for December 10, 2024.

The controversial Palworld is also out on PS5 today.

Other announcements included:

New PS5 console and controller colours announced

Lego Horizon Adventures comes on November 14

Monster Hunter Wilds releases February 28, 2025

Astro Bot DLC out Fall 2024

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded arrives December 2024

Keanu Reeves to voice Sonic x Shadow Generations DLC

Alan Wake II expansion is called Lake House

You can watch the full stream here: