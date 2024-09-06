KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — DJI has just launched its latest camera drone, the DJI Neo. Claimed to be the lightest and most compact DJI drone to date, it’s also equipped with 4K video recording capability.

The DJI Neo can be flown without a remote control

Yes, you read it right, you can fly the DJI Neo even without the need for a remote control, and can even launch and land it on the palm. To activate the DJI Neo, just press the mode button on the drone and select your desired shooting mode. It also supports automatic Return to Home (RTH), making it a suitable camera drone for amateur users.

DJI’s smallest drone with 4K video capability

Featuring a 1/2-inch image sensor, the DJI Neo can not only capture still images at 12MP but can also record videos at 4K/30fps, in both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios. Thanks to its built-in single-axis mechanical gimbal, DJI says that the Neo can handle high-speed or flights with lots of manoeuvres, up to Level-4 wind conditions.

However, it does not come with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and combined with a small image sensor, the DJI Neo might struggle when filming in low-light conditions.

To make up for the lack of OIS, DJI has equipped the Neo with RockSteady or HorizonBalancing stabilisation, which is said to reduce overall image shake, with horizon tilt corrected within ±45°.

Tracking objects with the DJI Neo is also easier thanks to the AI subject tracking feature, which can keep people or objects looking sharp during activities such as cycling, skateboarding, or hiking.

DJI has also equipped the Neo with QuickShots to help you produce creative shots easily. This includes six shooting modes, including:

Dronie: The drone flies backwards and ascends, with the camera locked on the subject, and records a video.

Circle: The drone circles around the subject.

Rocket: The drone ascends with the camera pointing downward.

Spotlight: The drone rotates while keeping the object of interest within the frame.

Helix: The drone ascends and spirals around the subject.

Boomerang: The drone flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away from its starting point and descending as it flies back. The aircraft’s starting point forms one end of the oval’s long axis, while the other end is at the subject’s opposite side from the starting point

18 minutes flight time but no microSD card slot

Thanks to a 1,435mAh battery, the DJI Neo is claimed to have a flight time of up to 18 minutes. With Sports Mode activated, the drone can fly at speeds of up to 60km/h. Its speed is limited to under 30km/h in Normal Mode.

Storage-wise, the DJI Neo comes with 22GB of internal storage, which can save up to 40 minutes of 4K/30fps videos or 55 minutes of 1080p/60fps videos. However, one glaring omission it has is the lack of a microSD card slot.

It might come with a USB-C port, but no, you can’t transfer files using it and will need to resort to using the DJI Fly smartphone app to export files out of the drone via wifi. At least you can conveniently charge the Neo using a USB-C cable.

Speaking of WiFi, the DJI Fly app can be used on the smartphone to control the DJI Neo using virtual joysticks, with a control range of up to 50 metres, whenever you prefer to pilot the drone yourself. If you want further transmission distance, the Neo can be paired with DJI’s accessories such as the RC-N3 which has a maximum video transmission distance of 10km and comes with physical RC control sticks.

DJI Neo price and availability in Malaysia

You can purchase the DJI Neo in Malaysia either via DJI’s authorised resellers or online via official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

The drone-only package can be had for RM869, which provides you with one battery, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a gimbal protector. Opting for the RM1,529 fly-more-combo package will get you extras such as two additional batteries, a two-way charging hub, and a DJI RC-N3 remote controller. — SoyaCincau