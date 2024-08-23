KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Having made its launch last week, the Google Pixel 9 series is now officially available here in Malaysia, making them the first ever Google Pixel smartphones to be sold officially in the country.

Currently, only the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available here, while the Pixel 9 Pro will be arriving sometime in September this year. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the other hand is not coming to Malaysia, and Google explained why. More details here.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL pricing in Malaysia

As mentioned previously, only the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available at the moment, while the Pixel 9 Pro will arrive in Malaysia in September. Below are the official prices of the Pixel 9 series in Malaysia:

Pixel 9: Pixel 9 128GB – RM3,999

Pixel 9 256GB – RM4,499 Pixel 9 Pro: Pixel 9 Pro 128GB – RM5,199

Pixel 9 Pro 256GB – RM5,699

Pixel 9 Pro 512GB – RM6,299 Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB – RM5,699

Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB – RM6,199

Pixel 9 Pro XL 512GB – RM6,799

Pixel 9 Pro XL 1TB – RM7,999

If you followed the introduction of the Pixel 9 series in Malaysia last week, you will notice that the 2x storage upgrade is no more, which gave buyers more storage at no extra cost. That deal was offered as an introductory promotion and was only offered till yesterday.

Colour-wise, the Pixel 9 can be had with Peony, Wintergreen, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The Pixel 9 Pro series on the other hand is available in either Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, or Obsidian.

Only the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available at the moment.

Where to buy the Pixel 9 series in Malaysia?

Google is selling its latest Pixel smartphones via its authorised retailers here in Malaysia. This includes Urban Republic, Senheng/SenQ, Maxis, and CelcomDigi, as well as the official Google Pixel Store on Lazada and Shopee. At the time of writing, stock availability of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL looks to be limited, depending on which platform you’re looking to buy them from, as well as the storage and colour option you’re looking at.

Google Pixel 9 quick specs

As the most affordable in the Pixel 9 lineup, the Google Pixel 9 comes with a 120Hz 6.3″ Full HD+ Actua OLED display. This panel is laid out in a 20:9 aspect ratio and pushes out 2424×1080 pixels of resolution.

Powering the Pixel 9 is Google’s Tensor G4 chip, which is paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the Pixel 9 is offered with either 128GB or 256GB options.

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup at the back for you to snap photos with. This includes a 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD main camera, as well as a 48MP f/1.7 Quad PD ultra-wide camera. As for videos, the Pixel 9 is able to record footage at up to 4K at 60fps.

At the front is a 10.5MP f/2.2 dual PD camera for you to take selfies with. Recording videos using this selfie shooter can be done at up to 4K at 60fps.

Enabling the Pixel 9 to operate is a 4,700mAh battery which is said to offer over 24 hours of battery life and can last 20% than its predecessor. Topping the battery up can be done via fast wired charging at a maximum rate of 27W. Wireless charging is also available at up to 15W. Out of the box, the Pixel 9 series is shipped with Android 14 and Google promises to provide the phone with 7 years of major OS and security updates.

Enabling the Pixel 9 to operate is a 4,700mAh battery which is said to offer over 24 hours of battery life and can last 20 per cent than its predecessor.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL quick specs

Like the regular Pixel 9, the Google Pixel 9 Pro also comes with a 6.3″ display laid out in a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, this one pushes out more pixels at 2856×1280. The Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a larger 6.8″ display with an even higher resolution at 2992×1334 pixels. Both displays of the Pixel 9 Pro series are Google’s Super Actua panels with LTPO. This offers a variable refresh rate of between 1 to 120Hz.

Powering the Pixel 9 series is the same Google Tensor G4 chip, but the Pro models do get more RAM at 16GB. In Malaysia, the Pixel 9 Pro can be had with up to 512GB of storage, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available at up to a whopping 1TB.

At the back, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL both get an additional 48MP f/2.8 telephoto lens which can deliver up to 5x of optical zoom. Video recording capabilities of the Pro models have also been bumped up to 8K at 30fps. You will also get to capture clearer selfies with the Pixel 9 Pro series as compared to the “regular” Pixel 9 thanks to a 42MP f/2.2 front camera.

Similar to the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery which can support fast wired charging at up to 27W. Charging it wirelessly can be done at a higher rate of 21W. The Pixel 9 Pro XL on the other hand gets a larger 5,060mAh battery and can be charged via wire at up to 37W, with wireless charging topping out at 23W. — SoyaCincau