KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Google Pixel 9 series is officially coming to Malaysia. While Google Malaysia only teases the device without providing a clear confirmation, local telcos including Maxis have confirmed that Pixel smartphones are finally going to be available in Malaysia.

Even though the telco has confirmed the rollout of the Pixel 9 series in Malaysia, Maxis is still holding out on other essential details regarding it. This includes information regarding specs, pricing, and availability.

The telco also didn’t even say which of the Pixel 9 series devices will make their way here although the announcement from Maxis did mention Pixel 9 Pro. In addition to that, Maxis said that pre-orders for Pixel 9 will be opened on 14 August which is the launch day itself.

Google will be having a special event at its Mountain View headquarters on 14 August at 1:00 AM Malaysian time to officially launch the new Pixel 9 series. So, stay tuned for that to know more about Google’s new flagship smartphone series. — SoyaCincau