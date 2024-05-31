PARIS, May 31 — OpenAI has announced that many of ChatGPT’s features are now available to all its users, including those who have not opted for a paid version of the popular AI chatbot.

The first pleasant surprise is the availability, for all, of OpeanAI’s new GPT-4o language model. In addition to improved performance, especially compared to GPT-3.5, GPT-4o offers improved access to the web and, above all, the ability to analyse documents and images.

Further good news is access to custom GPTs. These are customised templates, specialised in a particular task or skill. Among those featured on the web platform and mobile application are Adobe Express (to assist in the creation and editing of images and video using Adobe software), Tutor Me (educational help in science and math) and Code Copilot (help with coding).

Restrictions may apply

It should be noted, however, that many of these custom templates require either Premium access to ChatGPT, or access to dedicated external programmes, as in the case of Adobe. What’s more, whether for GPT-4o or custom GPTs, free account holders will see their number of requests limited, although for the moment, this limit remains relatively vague. Finally, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can continue to benefit exclusively from Dall-E, OpenAI’s image generator.

It remains to be seen what ChatGPT has in store for users in the coming months. — ETX Studio

