KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Just shy of two months after launching their flagship Galaxy S series devices, Samsung is back with a couple new Galaxy A smartphones: the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35.

Unlike the last generation Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, this year’s pair of Galaxy A smartphones are much more similar, with only notable differences in the cameras and under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 specs

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are nearly indistinguishable this time round, with both devices now featuring identical 6.6-inch, FHD+ Super AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ over it for scratch resistance. Both also have glass backs and the new Key Island bump over the volume and power buttons, with the only difference being a metal frame for the Galaxy A55 and a plastic frame on the Galaxy A35.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A55 comes with an Exynos 1480 system-on-chip, Samsung’s new midrange chipset that features an AMD RDNA2-based GPU. That gets mated to up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A35 meanwhile uses the Exynos 1380 from the Galaxy A54 instead, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 come with OneUI 6.1 skinned over Android 14 out of the box, as well as four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security support too.

In the camera department meanwhile, the pair of new Galaxy A smartphones feature triple rear cameras with a primary 50MP, f/1.8 camera as well as a 5MP, f2.4 macro sensor. However, the Galaxy A55 gets a higher resolution 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a 32MP, f/2.2 front facing camera, while the Galaxy A35 makes do with an 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide and a 13MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter instead.

As for other features of note, both the Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 come with 5,000mAh batteries along with support for 25W wired charging speeds. They also now come with Samsung Knox Vault, a first for the Galaxy A series. You’ll find stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensors, an IP67 dust and water resistance rating as well as support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G and NFC wireless connectivity too.

Unfortunately, at this time Samsung has not yet made it known just how much the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will cost in Malaysia, nor have they mentioned anything about its availability but the Samsung Malaysia website has already put up product pages for it, so it could just be a matter of time before you can buy it. In fact, when we looked it up, an ad on Google Search said it would be available from 22nd March onwards, though the product page itself did not say so.

We do at least know how much it costs in UK, with the A55 starting at GBP439 (~RM2,639.52) and the A35 starting at GBP339 (~RM2,038.55). Closer to home, the 256GB models of the A55 and A35 go for IDR4,999,000 (~RM1,510.30) and IDR6,899,000 (~RM2084.33)in Indonesia. For comparison, the last generation Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 were priced at RM1,899 and RM1,599 in Malaysia respectively. — SoyaCincau