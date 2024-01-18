KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Apple HomePod Mini was launched over three years ago alongside the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series.

However, it was exclusively available from physical Apple Stores so Malaysia did not get any shipment back then.

However, with the looming launch of the country’s first official Apple Store at TRX, the mini speaker popped up on the SIRIM database last week.

Our friends at Amanz picked up the listing on the official Sirim product database which signifies the product has received certification from the authorities in Malaysia.

This also signifies that the speakers are pending to arrive in Malaysia soon and sold at Apple’s first official physical store in Malaysia.

As a quick recap, the HomePod mini is a wireless speaker, measuring about 3.2-inches (8.1cm )across, and can be used to call up Siri to playback content, searches or even notifications from your iPhone.

The HomePod Mini was Apple’s solution to Google’s Home Mini (do you remember those?), the company’s small connected speaker.

While the age of the connected mini home speakers has declined over the last few years (when was the last time you remember hearing about a new connected home speaker?) it seems that Apple thinks it may still be a worthwhile sale for its customers here in Malaysia.

The last time Apple added to the family was in November of 2021 when it introduced new colours to the line.

The HomePod Mini also received an update to activate the included temperature and humidity sensor last year, so it may seem that there is still some life in Apple’s connected speakers.

No pricing has been leaked so far but Xavier Naxa on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculates that the speaker will be sold for around RM 479 when it is launched here. — SoyaCincau