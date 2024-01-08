KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — If you’re an Apple Fitness+ subscriber Monday (January 8) will see a boatload of new content to keep you motivated to work out with the service.

While Apple is known for introducing new content near-weekly to keep fitness offerings fresh, this update might just please music fans as well as golfers and those who love Apple’s Time to Walk.

Also a note to Apple Watch users: don’t forget to collect the limited edition award, Ring in the New Year, just by closing all your rings for seven days in a row, any time in January.

A better time on the green

Golfer Rose Zhang is a new face on the service where she will be on hand to help guide Fitness+ users through the new programme “Strength, Core and Yoga for Golfers”.

As a high-performance athlete in the sport, Zhang brings both name recognition and experience to the routine that focus on important aspects such as rotation—key to a powerful swing.

Zhang’s own training inspired the mix of four workouts, which she helped design and the workouts will be led by Fitness+ Strength and Core trainer Kyle Ardill. In a statement, Apple said that the new workouts are “designed to improve strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility.”

Halftime music, anyone?

For the Artist Spotlight series, Apple’s new workouts are counting down to the upcoming Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

The workouts dedicate playlists to a single artist and the artist this time around are previous Super Bowl Halftime performers.

Here’s the lineup and schedule for the workout rollouts:

January 8: 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna, which is of note for being available for the first time in any fitness service.

January 15: new workouts with music by Britney Spears

January 22: new workouts with music by U2

February 5: this year’s Halftime performer, Usher.

More meditations, more incentive to walk

Apple’s also added a new meditation theme to its existing 10 themes, with the new one being Sound that “offers users a new way to feel relaxed and restored.”

Expect the same soothing experience with gentle guidance from a Fitness+ trainer without overwhelming your meditation experience.

The Sound meditations come in various time increments: five, 10 and 20-minutes with new ones added each week.

Each meditation provides light guidance from a Fitness+ trainer while allowing ample space for users to be present, with a variety of soothing tones and rhythms — such as the tranquil sounds of singing bowls and the deep pitch of gongs — all arranged to create a sense of ease.

Seven new Sound meditations will be available in five-, 10-, and 20-minute increments, with new meditations dropping every week.

For the “Time to Walk” series that lets you go on walks with a special guest speaking along with you, new guests are arriving starting off with TODAY show segment co-host and weather anchor Al Roker.

Also coming soon on the roster are rapper Common, author/actor Lilly Singh, global cultural phenomenon Trixie Mattel and actor/writer/director Colman Domingo.

You can now also enjoy “Time to Walk” segments as episodes on Apple Podcasts, with Fitness+ subscribers accessing 50 episodes on launch and be able to follow the podcast and download episodes for offline listening. Non-subscribers can access 10 free audio episodes.