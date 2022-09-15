In a statement today, Ericsson head for Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh David Hagerbro said the new generation radio that will be deployed throughout Malaysia by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) is 18 per cent more energy-efficient than the previous generation radio. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Malaysia will be the first country in Asia to use Ericsson’s AIR 3268 ultra-lightweight radio in supporting its 5G rollout.

In a statement today, Ericsson head for Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh David Hagerbro said the new generation radio that will be deployed throughout Malaysia by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) is 18 per cent more energy-efficient than the previous generation radio, thereby ensuring a more sustainable and responsible 5G rollout.

The AIR 3268 is designed with Ericsson Silicon, providing real-time channel estimation and ultra-precise beamforming that improves coverage and user experience.

At 12 kilogrammes and 23 litres, AIR 3268 is the lightest and smallest Massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) radio in the industry and has been designed for 5G mid-band Massive MIMO performance to deliver the benefits of deployment simplicity.

With 200 watts of output power, 32 transceivers and passive cooling, the radio weigh about 40 per cent less than the earlier generation, making installations easy on towers, rooftops, poles and walls. — Bernama