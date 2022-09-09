The 5G availability in Penang was launched by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow along with Digital Nasional Berhad and YTL Communications (Yes 5G). — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Penang is the latest state to get 5G coverage and it’s the first in the northern region of peninsular Malaysia. The 5G availability in Penang was launched by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow along with Digital Nasional Berhad and YTL Communications (Yes 5G).

Under Phase 1, there are a total of 151 5G sites on Penang island which consists of 58 new 5G towers while the remaining 93 were upgraded from existing infrastructure. In the next rollout phase in 2023, a total of 235 locations in Seberang Perai will be covered and an additional 77 structures will be added to the north-east region of the island.

As shown on DNB’s coverage map, the current 5G coverage on Penang island is mostly on the east side which includes George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor, Bayan Lepas and Batu Maung. At the moment, DNB’s 5G coverage covers 30 per cent population coverage nationwide and it aims to achieve 40 per cent by the end of this year. The 5G single-wholesale-network aims to hit 80 per cent 5G population coverage by the end of 2024.

At the moment, Yes 5G remains the first and only telco to offer 5G services in Malaysia. Besides offering 5G prepaid and postpaid plans, Yes 5G has just introduced its wireless 5G broadband plan that offers unlimited 5G with speeds up to 120Mbps for RM148/month.