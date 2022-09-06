KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Mestron Holdings Bhd (MHB) has secured another RM13 million worth of orders under the Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Universal Service Provision (USP) projects.

These orders are in addition to the RM17.5 million worth of orders secured from the national digital infrastructure plan, Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) back in June this year.

“With the government’s commitment to its agenda to improve connectivity nationwide, these projects promise extensive growth opportunities for the group,” said Mestron managing director Por Teong Eng in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Por said the group has seen a sharp improvement in its order books which currently stand at RM53 million year-to-date.

This is in line with the 5G network deployments that are gradually gaining momentum, as Mestron generates its revenue mainly from the sales of its standard poles and specialty poles in the telco segment, he said.

The RM13 million worth of orders are expected to be fulfilled within the next six months and are expected to contribute positively to the group’s revenue in the near term, he added. — Bernama