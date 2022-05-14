TikTok to stage its first '#ForYou Summit' in Canada

TikTok is staging its first-ever #ForYou Summit in Toronto, Canada, June 1 and 2. ― Shutterstock pic

TORONTO, May 14 ― Save the date! June 1 and 2, TikTok is staging an event for creators and advertisers in Toronto, Canada. The social network's first “#ForYou Summit” will take place in the real world and online, with a programme including conferences on trends like e-commerce, which is booming on social media.

“In just a few short years, TikTok has become the heart of media, entertainment, and culture worldwide ― and Canada is no exception. Canadians across the country now turn to TikTok to be entertained, to learn what's trending and discover what products are worth purchasing. Now, it's time for Canada's brands and agencies to join the movement,” announces TikTok.

The social network's summit will be a two-day event. Day one of the “#ForYou Summit” will be held Wednesday, June 1 at Meridian Hall, Toronto, from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Participants will be able to attend a keynote presentation from the Canadian TikTok team, discover research insights, meet creators and even enjoy musical performances.

Day two, Thursday, June 2 ― this time held online ― will be an opportunity to focus on current trends such as social media commerce, including “TikTok Made Me Buy It,” as well as to discuss strategies for success on the platform. “TikTok invites you to join us ― live and in person ― for our first-ever #ForYou Summit: Canada in Toronto, followed by a day of breakout sessions in the #ForYouniverse.”

Attendance to the summit is by invitation only. However, interested parties can still register by filling out the online form for a chance to take part. Registration closes Monday, May 30. Participants will also have to adhere to a specific Covid-19 protocol, including being fully vaccinated. TikTok states it reserves the right to implement other measures at the event, such as wearing masks and testing requirements. ― ETX Studio