Your iPhone battery life got worse after iOS 15.4? Apple’s solution is to do nothing

Apple recently launched iOS 15.4.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Apple had only recently launched iOS 15.4, which brought about new features such as Face ID unlock with a mask on, the ability to add your Covid-19 vaccination record and a host of other bug fixes too. However, plenty of users have reported that since updating to iOS 15.4, they’ve noticed that battery life was significantly hampered, sometimes barely lasting a single day.

iOS 15.4 is killing the battery in my iPhone 13 Pro Max. I could go for days without charging, but it’s down to half capacity by mid day. — Oded Shopen (@odedia) March 17, 2022

With many iPhone users voicing out their battery life concerns, some have also been tweeting at the Apple Support Twitter account, hoping for some help. One user who complained about battery life has indeed gotten a response, with Apple Support claiming that it could be due to your iPhone’s apps and features taking a while to adjust after a major update.

Apple has also been responding to other complaints about battery life issues by replying with a link to a page on the Apple website about maximising battery life and lifespan. This page lists a bunch of tips on how to get the most out of your iPhone’s battery, including things such as avoiding extreme ambient temperatures, only half charging it when not in use, enabling low power mode and turning on auto-brightness for your display’s brightness. Ironically, the first tip Apple lists is to update your device to the latest software.

Incidentally, those of us here in the office have not noticed any major battery life issues since updating to iOS 15.4. Apple’s tweet stating that you should wait 48 hours for your iPhone to adjust could be true in this case then. In any case, it’s recommended that you update your devices whenever a stable release is ready, as they typically come with a bunch of new features that can be useful, but more importantly fixes any bugs or underlying security issues.

As mentioned earlier, one pretty good reason for updating to iOS 15.4 is the ability to use Face ID even when you have a mask on. If you’d like to try out this new feature, you can check out our guide on it here. However, do note that so far it only works on iPhone 12 devices and newer. — SoyaCincau