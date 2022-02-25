LinkedIn launches a new podcast network

Podcast creators can register their show for a chance to be part of the LinkedIn Podcast Network. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 25 ― The world of podcasts continues to expand. Now, the popular audio format is reaching the spheres of social media, where it's LinkedIn's turn to get in on the action. The professional platform is preparing to host podcasts on various aspects of the working world. These will be accessible directly via the social network.

LinkedIn is launching the “LinkedIn Podcast Network,” a series of podcasts addressing topics related to the world of work, created by internal teams and external experts. “Starting today, we're piloting an exciting new way for you to connect with leading professional voices with the launch of the LinkedIn Podcast Network. With this pilot you'll have access on LinkedIn to programming and conversations from industry leading creators such as Morra Aarons-Mele, Jonathan Fields, and Mita Mallick and Dee C. Marshall, as well as shows created in-house by LinkedIn News,” said the social network.

The podcasts will touch on topics ranging from technology with “The Big Technology Podcast,” to finding meaning in one's work with “Sparked,” while offering tips on how to better navigate the workplace for women of colour with “Brown Table Talk.” Other podcasts like “The Anxious Achiever” will focus on the issue of mental health at work.

Reid Hoffman, one of the founders of LinkedIn, will co-host “The Start-Up of You” with Ben Casnocha. This podcast will share top tips from Silicon Valley start-ups that can be applied to listeners' own lives to help them achieve their goals.

While the podcasts will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcast and other platforms, the shows will also be available on LinkedIn. To listen to them, users will have to follow the different hosts and subscribe to their newsletters. This is a way for LinkedIn to offer a new service by allowing direct interaction between the listener and the podcast host ― a concept that contrasts with the passive listening experience of podcasts on other platforms.

For the moment, the social network has not commented on the monetization of this content, how revenues generated on the platform might be shared.

The professional social network recently unveiled a similar project, this time involving a content series fronted by Gabrielle Union.

According to a study by Edison Research, 116 million Americans listened to podcasts every month in 2021 ― a booming market that could exceed US$2 billion (RM8.4 billion) in revenue by 2023. ― ETX Studio