Snapchat and Ticketmaster join forces to launch a 'Tinder for events'

Snapchat and Ticketmaster are launching a new Snap Map experience. ― Picture courtesy of Snap

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 ― What if social networks could help you find something to do tonight? On Snapchat, users can now be guided by a new tool that's billed as a kind of “Tinder of events.” As well as helping users discover nearby shows or concerts, this new feature facilitates the purchase of tickets online, at a time when shopping on social networks continues to gain momentum.

On Snapchat, users can already use the app's interactive map to see where their friends are, when geolocation is enabled. It's a practical tool that is now taking on a more commercial dimension. Snapchat has partnered with Ticketmaster to make cultural happenings more fun and more accessible to young users, while also expanding its realm of possible purchases, at a time when social network shopping is a trend that's taking shape.

The Ticketmatcher Mini tool proposes listed events, concerts or shows to a user, scheduled near their location and according to their tastes. Indeed, before launching the tool, users will be asked to choose their preferences, particularly in terms of music. Once the tool is launched, users will be able to show interest in an event by swiping right or left to indicate their preference -- a process that draws on the same codes as the dating application, Tinder.

In addition, users will be able to check out events around their location directly via the interactive “Snap Map” by selecting the “Ticketmaster” map layer offered on the app. Snapchatters will be able to find out who among their friends have picked the same events, and even build a guest list.

The tool ultimately aims to redirect users to the Ticketmaster platform in order to purchase tickets to these events. And it's a market with real potential, since Snapchat points out that more than 250 million people use the Snap Map.

“We are so excited to partner with Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket marketplace, to deliver this first-of-its-kind experience for Snapchatters in more than 20 countries around the globe,” said the social network.

This is the first time Snapchat has teamed up with a partner on its Snap Map tool. It's a significant step that could be further developed as shopping on social networks emerges as a key trend for 2022. ― ETX Studio