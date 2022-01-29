You will finally be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask!

Users of an iPhone 12 or 13 will be able to use Face ID even with a mask covering the nose and mouth. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 — It will soon be possible to unlock your iPhone with a mask on your face, via Face ID.

This new feature is expected in the next version of iOS (15.4), currently available in beta.

The idea is to be able to reliably use Face ID when wearing a mask, even when wearing glasses.

The only condition for this to work properly is to give the device a proper look because analysis will no longer be focused on recognising the whole face but on “the unique features around the eyes to authenticate.” The system works regardless of the type of mask worn.

In addition to unlocking the device, it will also be possible to pay with Apple Pay while keeping one’s mask on.

The only requirement is that users will have to reconfigure Face ID and therefore, pose once more, without a mask on, of course, to record new data relating to their faces.

The option to use “Face ID with a mask,” which will be able to be toggled on or off, is expected for spring on iPhone 12 and 13. — ETX Studio