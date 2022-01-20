The iPhone 13 boosts Apple's sales, for a top position in sales in 2021

The iPhone 13 is available in five colours. ― Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 ― Apple ended 2021 on a high note as the manufacturer that sold the most smartphones in the world in the fourth quarter. As is often the case, the iPhone sold like hotcakes in the lead up to the holiday season.

Every year, Apple tends to make a strong showing in the fourth quarter, on the heels of the September release of its latest iPhone. And 2021 is no exception as, according to Canalys, Apple was the manufacturer that sold the most smartphones in the world at the end of 2021.

With a market share of 22 per cent, Apple is ahead of Samsung (20 per cent), Xiaomi (12 per cent), Oppo (9 per cent) and Vivo (8 per cent).

Canalys highlights the exceptional sales of the entire iPhone 13 range, especially in China, with the brand's aggressive pricing on the range. These impressive figures were obtained despite the shortage of components, which is affecting all brands. Apple had to reduce its iPhone production in relation to its initial targets, but that didn't stop it from achieving a stellar quarter. ― ETX Studio