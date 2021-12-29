Celcom offers to replace flood-damaged broadband routers for free

Celcom is currently offering free replacement of damaged broadband equipment to help customers affected by the recent floods. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― To help customers affected by the recent floods, Celcom is currently offering free replacement of damaged broadband equipment. The free equipment replacement programme covers customers of both Celcom Fibre and Wireless Broadband services.

If you are affected by the recent floods, we are here to assist you in staying connected to your family & friends. Receive a replacement for your damaged AX router and Home Wireless Modem for FREE. We are all in this together. Stay safe & Stay Connected 💙 pic.twitter.com/mbKq6Q4Vo8 — Celcom (@Celcom) December 28, 2021

According to Celcom, there’s no contract extension and it even covers existing customers with devices that are out of warranty. The free equipment replacement is available starting today, December 28, 2021 until January 31, 2022.

If you’re an affected Celcom customer, you can them by calling 11111 or +60196011111. The customer service consultant will help to arrange a one-to-one swap for your damaged broadband equipment at no extra cost.

The devastating floods which hit several states have also caused major disruption to telecommunications services. Several network sites were down due to power outages and are currently being restored in stages. According to their update yesterday, Celcom has fully stored services in affected areas of Ijok, Shah Alam, Port Klang, Banting, Jerantut, Mentakab and Bera.

In case you missed it, TM is also offering free equipment replacement for affected Unifi Fibre and Unifi Air customers. In addition, they are also offering a two-week subscription waiver for affected customers plus a credit term extension. ― SoyaCincau