Is chronological order coming back to your Instagram feed?

For its new news feed, Instagram will offer two options to filter content. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 10 ― Prepare yourself ― the way your Instagram news feed takes shape is going to change once more! The social network has announced the return of the chronological feed. Good news for users who have long criticised the changes made by Instagram regarding its algorithm.

Your news feed is about to get back to its original pattern! As Adam Mosseri faced the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security this Wednesday, December 8, the Instagram boss announced the return of the chronological newsfeed.

The social network is currently working to launch this “new” version of the news feed that will now show posts published in chronological order. A return to normal planned for 2022 and more precisely during the first quarter, said Adam Mosseri. According to his testimony, Instagram teams have been working on the development of this version for months.

A surprise change to ease tensions?

As Instagram continues to come under fire from the US Congress for its negative impact on teens, did Adam Mosseri make this announcement with the intention of creating a distraction? A large portion of users have widely criticized the change made in 2016, when the news feed stopped showing the latest posts published on the platform but offered publications according to user preferences.

A significant change that was explained and long defended by Instagram, which suggested that users had been missing the majority of posts from their loved ones: “it became impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about. By 2016, people were missing 70 per cent of all their posts in Feed, including almost half of posts from their close connections. So we developed and introduced a Feed that ranked posts based on what you care about most,” Adam Mosseri outlined in June 2021. With this return to an ordered news feed, is the social network aiming to please its users in order to get their support?

According to Engadget, Instagram has confirmed that it is working on two filters to select the posts offered on its news feed. Users will be able to choose to see only posts from accounts they are subscribed to and in a chronological way. They will also be able to establish a list of “favourite” friends to view only their content. Two filters that will be optional. ― ETX Studio