iOS 15.2 will tell you if your iPhone’s replacement parts were genuine or not

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― iOS 15.2 RC (release candidate built) just came out and gave us a preview of what we can expect in the public 15.2 release. Along with Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, and bug fixes, it also includes a feature that shows you the service history of your phone.

The service history is quite detailed and can show you whether or not the service was done using genuine Apple parts and tools. If it was, then you will see “Genuine Apple Part” next to the part. Furthermore, you can tap on the part to see more information such as the exact date and time of the service.

When the iOS 15.2 public release comes out, you’ll be able to view the service history by going into the Settings app, ‘General’, and then ‘About’. If you haven’t had your iPhone repaired, then you will not see this new section.

If Apple senses a non-genuine part, a non-functioning part, or a part that was already used in another iPhone, then it will be flagged with a warning indicator. This warning won’t affect your device, but Apple recommends that you use official Apple parts.

Although official repairs can be expensive, Apple says “Visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair” and “Additionally, repairs that don’t properly replace screws or cowlings might leave behind loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating, or result in injury.”

This feature will only work on certain iPhone models. For iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later, you can see if the battery has been replaced. For iPhone 11 models and later, you can see if the battery or display have been replaced. For iPhone 12 models and later, you can see if the battery, display, or camera have been replaced.

Whenever I hear about Apple and repairs, I always think about their rocky relationship with right-to-repair, even though they’ve recently stated that users can repair their own iPhones. I still think this new iOS 15.2 feature is good though, as it can help customers verify third-party repairs or pre-owned devices. ― SoyaCincau