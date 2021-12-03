This connected device tells you how clean your fruit and veggies are (VIDEO)

The Asus PureGo PD100 is priced at $199.99 in the United States. — Picture courtesy of Asus

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 3 — Asus is launching a surprising connected device in the US that can help detect the cleanliness of fruit and vegetables before they are consumed by analysing the quality of the water they are washed in.

The Taiwanese manufacturer is getting into food safety with this device that instantly tells you if your fruit and vegetables are safe to eat. In fact, it detects any impurities when submerged in the washing water, including pesticides and other pollutants. An accompanying mobile app (Android and iOS compatible) records the various data collected, which can then be shared with other users.

The device works automatically as soon as it is immersed in water. The Asus PureGo uses a multitude of dynamic algorithms to identify pesticides and other contaminants in the water. When the light on the module is red or orange, the fruit and vegetables need to be washed more. When it turns green, the wash water has become clean. Asus explains that its new product, equipped with an optical sensor protected by a vortex-style filter, is able to detect about 70 per cent of pesticides currently used in the United States. The manufacturer also advises soaking fruit and vegetables in water for at least two to three minutes to help remove any residues present on them. However, washing fruit and vegetables correctly is not enough to remove all the pesticides they contain.

After use, the device can be recharged wirelessly on its dedicated stand. It aims to help save time and water by eliminating the need for unnecessary washing.

Note that some foods are not compatible with the system, such as mushrooms, strawberries, spinach and some seaweed.

This small, light and stylish device is currently only available in the United States, at a price of $199.99 (RM844). — ETX Studio