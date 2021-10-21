Samsung will let you design your own Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, for a price (VIDEO)

The Bespoke Edition basically lets you design the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s colours in the colourway that you like. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 ― Following Apple and Google’s own events, Samsung surprised everyone by having a part two of their Galaxy Unpacked event. And while there were some murmurs and rumblings that we could perhaps finally see the launch of a Galaxy S21 FE, there was alas no brand new hardware in store. Instead, we got to see the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

Samsung is calling it a ‘whole new way to express your individual style’, and the Bespoke Edition basically lets you design the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s colours in the colourway that you like. The Korean giant will give users a choice of five colours — blue, pink, yellow, white and black — to colour the front and back covers of their foldable, along with the choice of either a silver or black frame. There’s also apparently plans to bring a further level of customisation in the near future by letting users change the back glass panel colours too.

You’ll be able to do so via the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Studio page on their website, though it seems as though it’s not available in Malaysia just yet. You can however try it out on Samsung’s US website in the time being. On the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Studio, you’ll first be given a choice of 12 different options to start with. You can then further customise the individual colours and choice of frame, before adding it to your cart.

It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will only come in its 256GB configuration. Samsung are also charging you a premium for the extra cuistomisable options, as the Bespoke Edition costs US$1,099 (RM4,570.19), compared to the US$999 (RM4,154.34) of the base model and the US$1,049 (RM4,362.27) of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB model.

If you do want to wait for Malaysia to get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition though, it’ll likely be a little cheaper than those figures as in Malaysia the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at RM3,999 here. ― SoyaCincau