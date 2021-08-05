Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID now available, priced from RM549

The compact Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is going for RM549. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID from Apple is now available for purchase in Malaysia. With Touch ID, you can get instant access to your compatible Mac with a touch of your finger.

Pricing and availability

The compact Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is going for RM549. Meanwhile, the longer Magic Keyboard with Touch ID along with full-sized arrow keys and a numeric keypad is priced at RM659.

If you don’t need the Touch ID, the standard Magic Keyboard is priced at RM379, which is RM170 cheaper. All three versions are available on the Malaysian Apple Online Store and they will ship in one business day.

Magic Keyboard

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID was first introduced with the latest iMac 2021 and it is included if you buy the higher-spec option with an 8-core GPU. With the Touch ID sensor that’s located on the top right corner, you can get instant and secure authentication to login or to confirm payment while using the iMac.

According to Apple, the built-in battery can last about a month or more between charges. To juice it up, it charges via a lightning port and Apple has included a USB-C to lightning cable in the box which comes with a woven design.

The keyboard uses an aluminium casing and it has a white panel at the bottom. Apart from the multimedia keys on the function row, you also get shortcuts for Spotlight, Dictation, Do Not Disturb and emoji.

It connects via Bluetooth and can pair automatically to your Mac. The function keys also double as multimedia shortcuts and for the smaller version, you get the smaller directional keys at the bottom right. If you want a full keyboard experience, you can top up RM110 to get the Numeric Keypad version.

Unfortunately, the new standalone Magic Keyboards are sold in Silver. That means you can’t get the vibrant colour options that are sold exclusively with the iMac 2021.

Compatibility

Before you check out from the Apple Online Store, do note that the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is listed as compatible with Apple M1-powered devices running on macOS 11.4 or later. This means the fingerprint sensor would only work with the MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro 13 M1, 24” iMac 2021 and Mac Mini M1. Since it uses Bluetooth, you could still use the keyboard for other devices but you’ll lose out on the Touch ID functionality.

If you’re using an Intel-based Mac, you can get the standard version without Touch ID.

In case you missed it, you can check out our unboxing and hands-on with the new iMac 2021. ― SoyaCincau