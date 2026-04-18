KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Three years after his sacking, Khairy Jamaluddin has been readmitted into Umno under the Gagasan Rumah Bangsa initiative, alongside thousands of other former members and leaders.

“I’m home,” Khairy wrote on his official Instagram account last night, seemingly as a reaction to his return to the party, shortly after an announcement was made by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Khairy also expressed gratitude to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party’s supreme council for the decision.

Khairy had previously submitted a formal request to reactivate his membership, which was approved following a meeting with the party president last month.

The former health minister said he was grateful for the opportunity to return and continue serving in the struggle for religion, race and country.

Khairy was expelled from Umno in January 2023 after the party’s disciplinary board found him guilty of breaching party discipline during the 15th general election, including criticising party leadership and not aligning with its official campaign direction.

Last night, Asyraf Wajdi said the Umno supreme council had agreed to the unconditional return of former members under the Rumah Bangsa initiative to allow suspended, expelled or former members to rejoin regardless of the circumstances of their departure.

Apart from Khairy, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar were among the 6,252 accepted into the fold again.