KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Seven areas in Peninsular Malaysia were placed under Level 1 hot weather alert, or caution status, as of 4pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said the affected areas includes the whole of Perlis, Setiu in Terengganu, and five districts in Kelantan, namely Machang, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah.

In a statement today, the department explained that Level 1 alert is issued when the maximum daily temperature in an area reaches between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The public may refer to MetMalaysia’s official website at www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/ for the latest daily hot weather status nationwide. — Bernama