JEDDAH, April 18 — Reigning champions Al Ahli survived having a man sent off and going a goal down to rally past Johor Darul Ta’zim 2-1 yesterday and book their spot in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

The Saudi Arabian side, who last year won a first continental crown in the inaugural addition of the rebranded Asian Champions League Elite, saw off their Malaysian opponents in Jeddah.

Managed by former Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool forward Luis Garcia, JDT took a surprise lead on 19 minutes at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium when Al Ahli full-back Ali Majrashi directed Jairo’s cross past home goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Things then went from bad to worse for Majrashi, who received a straight red eight minutes before half time. Attempting an acrobatic clearance, the Al Ahli defender instead caught Jairo in the face, with the Brazilian subsequently stretchered off.

However, Al Ahli began their fightback in first-half stoppage time, when Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie rose unmarked to head home Galeno’s in-swinging corner.

Looking to become the first side to retain the trophy since Jeddah counterparts Al Ittihad in 2005, Al Ahli completed their comeback nine minutes into the second half. This time, Galeno was the scorer, the Brazilian winger unleashing a fierce shot from the edge of the JDT penalty area that flew past goalkeeper Andoni Zubiaurre and into the top corner.

“It wasn’t an easy match, because we played with 10 players against eleven, and that makes it even more difficult,” Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle said.

“But with the will and spirit of this team, my team, we ultimately reached the result we wanted. We fight, we compete, and I’m so proud of my team.”

Al Ahli’s victory sets up a semi-final clash with Japan’s Vissel Kobe on Monday.

The Japanese side, domestic champions in 2023 and 2024, defeated two-time winners Al Sadd of Qatar on penalties in their quarter-final on Thursday.

Meanwhile, chances of an all-Saudi final were extinguished on Friday when two-time champions Al Ittihad were dumped out of the last eight 1-0 by tournament debutants Machida Zelvia.

The Japanese club went in front at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium just after the half hour, Australian Tete Yengi’s shot deflecting past Serbia No.1 Predrag Rajkovic in the Al Ittihad goal.

The Saudi champions, who in February lost captain and Real Madrid great Karim Benzema to league rivals Al Hilal, came close to levelling in the second half but Morocco international Youssef En Nesyri’s header to hit the post, while Danilo Pereira had a late equaliser ruled out by VAR for handball.

Machida Zelvia will next Tuesday take on the winner of Saturday’s quarter-final between UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli and Thailand’s Buriram United.

For the second year running, Jeddah is staging the eight-team centralised finals series of the continent’s premier football competition. The final will be played on April 25. — AFP