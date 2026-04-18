KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid tribute to the late Karpal Singh and the Sikh community, highlighting their enduring role in Malaysia’s fight for justice and unity.

Anwar said Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity, with cultures and traditions forming “the very foundation” of national unity.

“When we celebrate Vaisakhi, we not only honour a cherished tradition, but also the spirit of service, togetherness and justice,” he said.

He described the Sikh community as having long played a vital role in the country, both socially and in his own life.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Anwar said Sikh families had been part of his life, including during his years of political struggle, imprisonment and court battles.

“For me personally, the Sikh family was part of my family, part of my struggle, part of my decades in prison and in the courts,” he said.

“So we, of course, honour our dear Karpal Singh, but also the family and Gobind Singh Deo.

“Sometimes when Gobind speaks in Cabinet, I am not sure whether he is speaking as my counsel or as a member of the Cabinet.

“I have to remind him he is there as a member of my Cabinet, but that is the beauty of our relationship,” Anwar said in his address at the Visit Malaysia 2026 Vaisakhi Fest.

Anwar also recalled his time receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, he reminisced how the Sikh community members continued to show quiet acts of care and solidarity.

“Now, those days I was in prison, of course I could not engage with the Sikh community, but from time to time, whenever I was warded in the General Hospital, my immediate family (who visited me) somehow smuggled chapati and dhal.

“I said, ‘who on earth would come with chapati on Sunday to the hospital?’

“It is the sense of dedication and devotion of the gurdwara and the Sikh community — thank you very much,” he said.

Anwar added that such bonds reflected a broader Malaysian reality, where people of different races, religions and cultures unite through common values.

“We are from different cultures, races, religions — but this is a prime example of how we struggle together, share our inspirations and show so much affection because we are Malaysians and we believe in these cherished ideals,” he said.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for the Sikh community’s spirit of service and devotion, and noted that the government recently channelled RM500,000 to support the Vaisakhi celebration event.

“Even though we are going through an economic crisis, to show appreciation from the government, we passed through Gobind half a million worth of contributions to support the event,” he said.