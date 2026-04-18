KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he is open to accepting the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (Kimma) as a full member.

At the same time, he said the party needs to first obtain unanimous approval from BN’s other component parties.

“Umno has no issue. We have never questioned Kimma’s loyalty to Umno or BN,” he said at Kimma’s 46th annual general meeting, held in conjunction with its 50th anniversary at the World Trade Centre here.

“But the BN constitution is clear, any application to join as a component party must receive 100 per cent agreement from all existing parties,” he added.

He said Kimma supporters need to prove themselves to the BN supreme council and make a formal application.

He said the BN must present a cohesive front.

“We cannot say one thing in the media and another behind closed doors. That is not loyalty.

“I will propose that Kimma be accepted as a full member of BN, but it must be confirmed in the supreme council,” he said.

Zahid described his personal support for Kimma as rooted in loyalty and mutual respect.

“Trust me, I am your brother. We have never betrayed Kimma.

“Loyalty has a price, and it must be paid, no matter how expensive,” he said.

He added that while political ambitions are natural, they must be guided by sincerity and a sense of camaraderie.

“Loyalty must be accompanied by sincerity. Without sincerity, loyalty has no meaning,” he said.

“Do not be overwhelmed by power. Do not betray. If there is betrayal in the heart, there will be consequences.”

Zahid also cautioned against allowing narrow political interests to override broader national priorities, saying such actions could undermine unity within the coalition.

“When the interests of small groups override national interests, decisions will no longer reflect what should be done,” he said.

“Using religion for political gain is betrayal. We must avoid that.”

Zahid also assured Kimma delegates that all that they wanted would be considered, even though some might not be fulfilled immediately.

“Of the eight resolutions presented, maybe not 100 per cent can be implemented.

“But insyaAllah, a big part of it can be realised. That is what sincerity and friendship mean,” he said.

On the broader political landscape, Zahid said BN must capitalise on what he described as a growing “wave of support” from the public, but cautioned against relying purely on sentiment.

“We see the momentum growing, but we must study it properly.

“Is it real support, or just emotion? Can it be translated into votes? We must go down to the ground and engage the people properly,” he said.

He added that BN and Umno must continue strengthening grassroots ties, including with parties like Kimma, to rebuild dominance.

“People are longing for BN to be dominant again,” he said.

“We must not be afraid. We must continue working with the people.”

Zahid also called on coalition partners to work together in good faith, without suspicion or opportunism.

“To others, do not feel threatened. Work with us. Be loyal, be sincere, do not betray.

“If you only come when you need something and leave when you are comfortable, that is not friendship, that is opportunism,” he said.

Closing his speech, Zahid urged party leaders to embrace unity and bring in younger leaders to secure the coalition’s future.

“We must give opportunities to the youth. They are the majority of voters and the future of this country.

“Umno must continue to lead the way, but we must do it together with unity, patience and strength,” he said.

Close to 1,000 delegates attended the Kimma AGM today.

Umno secretary-general and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.