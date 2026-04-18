KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Caltex Malaysia has announced that several of its service stations across five states may experience temporary disruptions in the supply of RON95 petrol and diesel over the coming days, beginning yesterday.

In an Instagram post, Caltex stated that the affected states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, and Kelantan.

The company explained that the disruption is due to an unexpected port delay, which has impacted its scheduled fuel deliveries.

It added that efforts are underway to prioritise distribution and minimise downtime.

Caltex also apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience and understanding. — Bernama