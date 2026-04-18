KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 18 — On a competition floor thousands of miles from home, beneath unforgiving lights and the quiet scrutiny of judges, Jacky Chang of Afloat Coffee Roaster stood composed — cup in hand, months of discipline distilled into a few fleeting minutes.

It was the final of the World Latte Art Championship 2026, held on April 12 in San Diego, USA. When it was over, Chang claimed 1st Runner-Up — a landmark achievement that squarely places Malaysia on the global coffee stage.

But what did it take to get there?

“I prepared for this competition over seven months,” Chang says. “Everything — from design composition to my script and overall presentation — was carefully planned with clear monthly goals.”

Chang’s winning latte art. — Picture courtesy of Loo Choy Leng

The structure was deliberate. The first month, a single design. By the fourth, words began to take shape alongside visuals.

Days were split with precision: work in the mornings, practice at night. The script had to be refined, over and over again.

“I was fortunate that Afloat gradually freed up more of my time as the competition approached, allowing me to focus on training,” he adds. “At one point, I even had a full month off to dedicate entirely to practise.”

What emerges from his account is not romanticism, but repetition. Not the idealised image of a barista but a competitor fighting for incremental gains.

“Throughout the journey, we refined even the smallest details. It was tough, but my mindset remained clear: break through, stay focused, and never give up.”

A strong team: Chang supported by his manager Loo Choy Leng and his coach Ryan Liew. — Picture courtesy of Loo Choy Leng

Behind Chang was a tightly knit team: his manager Loo Choy Leng, co-founder of Afloat Coffee Roaster, and his coach Ryan Liew — Malaysia Latte Art Champion in 2022 and 2023, and fourth-place finisher at the World Latte Art Championship 2023.

Even with this formidable support system, however, Chang’s journey was hardly free from struggles. Loo observed both the visible progress and the quieter internal battles.

“From our perspective, Jacky consistently pushed boundaries by increasing the technical difficulty of his designs, making each cup more complex,” she says.

Technical ambition, though, brings its own challenges. The more complex the routine became, the more doubts arose.

“Mentally, he sometimes struggled with overthinking, whether in decisions about the script, patterns or execution,” Loo explains. “As his mentor, I had to know when to step in with feedback while also helping him manage his emotions.”

Chang’s preliminary round latte art was a ferocious sabretooth tiger; for the finals, he showcased three animals: a gorilla and a mammoth for the free pour lattes, and an ape for the free pour macchiato.

Visualisation of Chang’s latte art. — Picture courtesy of Loo Choy Leng

The real breakthrough came not in the cup though, but in the mind. This shift came from seeing designs as static drawings to understanding them as spatial, living forms.

“One key breakthrough was translating flat sketches into a three-dimensional vision. We had to define and refine this concept within a short timeframe,” Loo says. “It’s an area with plenty of room for further exploration, and we intend to keep developing it.”

Everything had to come together: the technical risk; the mental recalibration; the long, unseen hours.

“Being on stage was an incredible feeling,” Chang recalls. “Everything I had worked on came together in that moment. I felt fully present and ready to give my best.”

It is tempting to frame his result as a singular milestone, but within Malaysia’s specialty coffee landscape, it reads more like a continuation.

The past few years have seen a steady rise in international visibility, from Jason Loo’s success at the World Barista Championship in Milan last October to Chang’s own ascent in latte art.

Chang, for his part, resists overstating the personal triumph.

“This was my first world championship, and my dream stage. For me, the result is already extraordinary,” he says. “My goal was to bring Malaysia into the finals, and I achieved that.”

In doing so, Chang is inspiring a new generation of Malaysian baristas, firmly securing Team Malaysia’s place at the forefront of the global coffee scene.

“What means the most to me isn’t the result itself, but the recognition Team Malaysia received during the competition in the US. People began to notice our passion, professionalism, and the strength of our growing coffee scene.”

Recognition, in this sense, becomes both validation and responsibility.

Chang is inspiring a new generation of Malaysian baristas. — Picture courtesy of Loo Choy Leng

“Personally, this experience has reshaped how I see my own potential,” Chang reflects. “It reminded me to keep pushing, breaking limits and striving to become a better barista.”

For Loo, that forward motion extends beyond a single competitor. It is embedded in how talent is cultivated — a balance between individual expression and the exacting standards of global competition.

This is all the more remarkable when you consider her demanding schedule: in the past six months alone, she supported Jason Loo at the World Barista Championship 2025 in Milan, while also opening Submerge, a new espresso bar in Bukit Jalil!

Not one to rest on her laurels, Loo reflects on how competition, mentorship and business increasingly intersect in Malaysia’s coffee scene.

She explains, “To develop talent, both mentor and competitor must commit equally in time and effort, especially in refining routines and being open to both constructive and critical feedback.”

There is also an awareness of continuity, that each achievement rests on foundations laid by others.

“I’m not a pioneer in this industry — many others have paved the way — but I want to carry that momentum forward,” Loo says. “Whether through organising events, contributing to education, judging locally and internationally, or sharing on social media, I aim to raise awareness and support growth in our community.”

At its core, the work for coffee professionals like Chang and Loo remains grounded in something disarmingly simple.

Loo sums it up: “I truly believe that a genuine love for coffee brings both joy and the determination to keep pushing the industry forward.”

Afloat Coffee Roaster

Level 2, 2-15-1, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 13, Aked Esplanad, KL

Open daily 9am-6pm

IG: https://www.instagram.com/afloatcoffeeroaster/