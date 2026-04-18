JOHOR BAHRU, April 18 — The government is focused on ensuring adequate supplies of raw materials for medical devices, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He added that the price aspects related to the strategic agreement with China to purchase resin and naphtha were still at the negotiation stage ased on the concept of willing buyer, willing seller.

"Ensure the supply, we secure first all related matters… the price is being negotiated, willing buyer, willing seller, there’s no problems.

"So, there aren’t any issues that will affect the supply side, no supply disruption or disrupted supply for medical devices,” he told reporters at the Pulai parliamentary Raya celebrations at Dewanraya Taman Bukit Indah here today.

He was replying to questions about savings secured by governments after a strategic agreement was finalised between the Medical Device Authority and China to boost purchases for the two raw materials.

The Health Ministry had issued a statement yesterday announcing that supply of medical devices in the country remained stable and under control thanks to close monitoring and continued mitigation measures. — Bernama