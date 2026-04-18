NASHIK (India), April 18 — Authorities in India have uncovered a Malaysia-based link in a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at global IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The man has been identified as “Imran” and described as a purported preacher believed to be based in Malaysia, who allegedly communicated with victims through online platforms, India-based news outlets News18 and First Post reported earlier this week.

The allegations purport to be systematic abuse at one of the TCS facilities in Nashik, a city in the western state of Maharashtra.

Digital evidence from WhatsApp chats and video calls linked “Imran” to the wider network are currently under investigation.

Indian police said the investigation began after a covert operation in which female officers posed as cleaning staff to gather evidence inside the premises.

So far, nine First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed by eight women and one man, involving allegations of sexual harassment, rape under false promises of marriage, and coercion to convert religion.

A FIR is the official police complaint in India that formally starts a criminal investigation into a reported offence.

The Indian investigators said at least 12 employees were identified as potential targets over a period of several years.

They are also analysing encrypted chats that allegedly show coordination among staff to identify and approach vulnerable colleagues.

The victims were allegedly offered promotions and overseas job opportunities as part of the recruitment and influence tactics.

Six suspects, including team leaders, have been arrested, while others remain under investigation.

TCS, one of India’s biggest private employers, has responded to these allegations, saying it enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy and has suspended employees named in the probe.

Indian authorities are now working to verify the identity and role of the Malaysia-based individual and determine whether the case forms part of a wider cross-border network.