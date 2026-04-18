KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Petronas vessel Ocean Thunder has arrived in Malaysia carrying one million barrels of crude oil from Basrah, Iraq.

The shipment forms part of a broader supply network managed by the national oil company to ensure stable fuel availability nationwide amid a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia tensions.

“Ocean Thunder also carries a portion of the 38 per cent of national crude oil imports that transit the Strait of Hormuz.

“Malaysia's fuel supply is drawn from multiple sources across Petronas' wider supply network.

“This allows Petronas to confirm that fuel supply across its stations nationwide is sufficient through the end of June 2026,” the oil-and-gas giant said in a statement on its Instagram account.

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