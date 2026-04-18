KOTA BHARU, April 18 — Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) can negotiate with Russia for oil supply as a proactive measure to ensure the country’s energy reserves remain sufficient for public consumption, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this step can be taken as many European countries, which along with the United States previously imposed various sanctions on Moscow, are now again competing to secure oil supplies from Russia due to current economic needs.

“Alhamdulillah, our relations with Russia remain good. So, in the current situation, our team, including Petronas, can negotiate with Russia to meet part of our needs as a friendly nation,” he said when speaking at the official opening of the new terminal of LTSIP here today.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar said geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States and Europe have a direct impact on the global transport sector as oil prices and fertiliser supplies are affected.

“Early diplomatic action by the government has also ensured that the country’s oil tankers were among the earliest to pass through critical routes in the Strait of Hormuz, thereby avoiding major disruptions to the national energy supply chain,” he said.

He added that a Petronas oil tanker safely arrived at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor yesterday, and the arrival of the supply is crucial as oil refining processes can only be carried out at that facility.

He said the success was the result of early engagement by the government with the Iranian leadership, which enabled passage to be granted while international negotiations over the future of the Strait of Hormuz remained deadlocked.

“The global crisis has also led other countries to seek Malaysia’s cooperation, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who recently visited the country to discuss supplies of petrol, diesel and fertiliser,” he said.

However, Anwar stressed that the government’s position remains to prioritise the interests of the people and the domestic market before considering any assistance to other countries.

“Domestic needs are given priority. If there is a surplus, we help friendly nations, but if not, we focus on our own people first,” he stressed. — Bernama