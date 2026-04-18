KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Cabinet ministers are ready to accept any orders on salary cuts, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the matter was discussed, however it depends on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call.

“I’m ready to accept any orders from the Prime Minister.

“Minister salaries from day one saw cuts, so I’m ready to accepts any orders,” Fahmi told reporters when met at a health campaign organised by Universiti Malaya here today.

He was responding to the prime minister’s statement on the matter that was raised yesterday after Friday prayers.

Yesterday, Anwar signalled a possibility in docking the salary of ministers if Malaysia’s economy deteriorates amid the global energy crisis.

He noted that their pay is relatively low currently, given the scale of responsibilities.

For now, he said priority is on ensuring effective governance over pay cuts.

Anwar said that he personally does not mind having no salary, but added that it was right for ministers to receive pay as long as they performed.