Digi announces special offers under Jaringan Prihatin programme

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd has announced two special offers to enable Malaysians who are eligible for the Jaringan Prihatin Programme, including its existing and new customers, to stay connected.

In a statement today, Digi said eligible customers who are recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) scheme can opt for either a RM180 rebate for their prepaid and postpaid plan, or a RM300 device subsidy.

Existing and new customers who choose the rebate option will receive a monthly rebate of RM15 and an extra two gigabyte (GB) of data daily for up to one year.

Meanwhile, Malaysian families who opt for the subsidy plan will receive a RM300 subsidy which could help in providing their school-going children with a 4G smartphone or tablet.

“To support the government’s objective, Digi is offering special smartphone bundles for both prepaid and postpaid customers,” it said.

According to Digi, eligible existing customers are encouraged to sign up for the programme during the three-month registration period from May 5 to July 31, 2021.

“The offers are also open to non-Digi customers who can choose to switch to Digi or subscribe to a new Digi mobile number,” it added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the RM3.5 billion Jaringan Prihatin Programme in an effort to bridge the digital gap among the B40 group.

Muhyiddin said the programme will benefit approximately 8.5 million Malaysians from the B40 group who will be able to own smartphones or enjoy the broadband internet plan. ― Bernama