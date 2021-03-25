Apple Teacher Portfolio: A new tool for educators

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new recognition badge that educators can earn through the Apple Teacher Learning Center. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 — To enrich creativity in teaching and foster student engagement, Apple has unveiled a new tool for educators called the Apple Teacher Portfolio. This online professional learning offering hopes to give educators a helping hand, particularly in times of pandemic.

Tuesday, March 23, the American tech giant released Apple Teacher Portfolio, a new tool to “to help educators bring creativity to every lesson and any subject.”

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new professional recognition badge that educators can earn through the Apple Teacher Learning Center. They will have access to 21 templates and lesson ideas provided by the tech firm, so they can modify, improve and explore new ways of learning. Educators will also be able to share this portfolio of work with leadership or other teachers, favoring collaboration.

“I’m excited to give this tool to teachers across our district, so they too can be proud of the work they create throughout their career, and to see their learning journey through tangible artifacts,” said Felecity Treptow, technology integration specialist at D.C. Everest Area School District in Wisconsin.

Moreover, Apple’s Everyone Can Create curriculum has been updated to take advantage of the latest features of apps like GarageBand, Clip and iMovie, which are used in certain lessons. — ETX Studio