Twitter is planning to launch its Clubhouse-like feature Spaces in April

Twitter Spaces is very similar to Clubhouse — the invite-only app currently only exclusive to iOS users. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― Twitter has released an app update a day ago teasing that they will be introducing Clubhouse-like feature Spaces soon. However, Spaces is still being rolled out in small groups to “gather feedback from a variety of communities” on the platform.

Twitter Spaces is being described by Twitter as “where live audio conversations happen”. It is very similar to Clubhouse — the invite-only app currently only exclusive to iOS users. Twitter bringing in Spaces mean that Android users can soon finally have a go at similar live audio features.

Twitter has been beta testing this function with some select users for a few months now. With Spaces, users can create live rooms with up to 10 people speaking and unlimited numbers can join to listen.

However, even with the new Twitter app update, there’s no update regarding when it will officially launch to the rest of the users. According to The Verge, you’ll be able to host a Twitter Space “starting in April”.

Here’s how to start a Twitter Space conversation once it’s available to you:

― Open the Twitter app (iOS, Android) on your iPhone

― Press and hold the Create Tweet button

― Press the new Spaces icon on the far left

― You can also tap your profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right, and tap Spaces

You’d be able to edit the name of your Twitter Spaces, send out DM invites, and select who can join with speaking privileges. You can also share transcriptions — but it will only be available in English for now. ― SoyaCincau