Nintendo’s upcoming Mario Golf will include a fine, fresh, fierce-looking Wario (VIDEO)

‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ will arrive on June 25, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Nintendo announced Mario Golf: Super Rush, arriving June 25, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. The game will let players “actually play golf” with the Switch’s motion controls, have a variety of modes, and even have classic Super Mario characters dressed in fancy golf gear—including a fly-as-heck Wario in checkered pants and a cowboy hat.

Wario — the arch-rival of Mario himself — caught the attention of netizens online during the few seconds of screen-time he got in the Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer. Netizens praised the game villain’s bizarre outfit, saying his golf clothes were “most important”, and that he’s “an icon”.

I always knew that Wario was going to be a fashion icon. Look at this mf! pic.twitter.com/Z1yMde0yLC — 𝕆𝕞𝕖𝕘𝕒 (@TheOmega_TV) February 19, 2021

Nintendo of America even tweeted about the fresh look, asking if Wario is a “golf fashionista or a flop”. The Twitter account also slightly called out the other playable characters — asking if “no one else got the memo”.

Is Wario a golf fashionista or flop? Redefining golf attire? Or maybe no one else got the memo 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bEmct2m7K2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2021

Mario Golf: Super Rush is the sixth entry in the Mario Golf series and the first since World Tour released for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2014. It features standard Mario sports-themed gameplay, but also adding a speed golf mode — which is sort of a battle royale-style mode where characters race to finish the hole first.

Nintendo also revealed a new story mode for Super Rush and the ability to play as your own customisable Mii. The motion control options also let you play like how you would play Mario Tennis Aces — which lets you “hit the ball” with the controller.

Mario Golf: Super Rush arrives on June 25, 2021 on Nintendo Switch. For more from Nintendo, the company released a new Nintendo Direct presenting information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021. ― SoyaCincau