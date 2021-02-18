Digi sets up free 4G-powered WiFi to help B40 students in five states

For the last two months, the company has installed wireless routers in various facilities in the PPR vicinity. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Digi shared that they have set up free 4G WiFi at 12 People’s Housing Programmes (PPR) in Perlis, Perak, Terengganu, Melaka, and Johor. The effort is to “help facilitate online learning for students among the B40 communities” until they’ve finished their exams at the end of April 2021.

For the last two months, the company has installed wireless routers in various facilities in the PPR vicinity — including their community libraries, office rooms, and even surau. With more areas set up for better connection, thousands of students would be able to access the internet to attend classes as schools move to home-based and online learning.

Additionally, 11 Community Internet Centres (PIK) managed by Digi in Selangor, Terengganu, Negri Sembilan and Johor have extended their operating hours from 9am to 9pm every day. This will allow students to use the facilities and devices available to support their online learning.

Since April last year, Digi has also provided all its customers with free 30GB data per month (1GB per day) for productivity tools, over their monthly data allocation from their existing plans. In January this year, Digi also introduced a Special Data Package for SPM, STPM and higher-learning institution students — offering 15GB of prepaid data passes a month for RM20.

“All these initiatives are part of Digi’s commitment to continuously support the government in providing connectivity relief to B40 households,” wrote Digi in their press release.

Other telcos including Maxis, Celcom, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia are also offering free 1GB data per day for productivity use. They are also offering special student prepaid pass with 15GB data for RM20/month until end April 2021. — SoyaCincau