Can’t charge MacBook Pro beyond 1pc? Apple is offering free battery replacements for select models

It was reported that that Apple is offering free battery replacements if your MacBook Pro still couldn’t charge more than 1 per cent. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― It was recently reported that some MacBook Pro 2016 and 2017 users were facing a problem which prevents them from charging their laptops. To solve the issue, Apple has released its macOS BigSur 11.2.1 update which addresses a variety of issues related to external displays, iCloud, ProRAW photos, Bluetooth as well as the charging.

If the software update doesn’t help, it appears that Apple is offering free battery replacements if your MacBook Pro still couldn’t charge more than 1 per cent. According to Apple, the problem affects a very small number of 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro units.

Below are the listed models that are affected by the issue:

― MacBook Pro (13­inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

― MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

― MacBook Pro (13­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

― MacBook Pro (13­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

― MacBook Pro (15­inch, 2016)

― MacBook Pro (15­inch, 2017)

To find out if you’re eligible, you’ll need to check your MacBook Pro’s battery health status. You can do this by going to the Apple menu > System preferences > Battery > select Battery and select battery health. If it shows “Normal”, a battery replacement is not required.

However, if the battery health status shows “Service Recommended”, you’re advised to contact Apple for the next course of action. An authorised Apple service provider will examine your MacBook Pro to determine if it’s eligible for the free battery replacement.

In case you missed it, Apple is also offering free display module replacements for 2016 MacBook Pro 13 units that are having screen issues. If you’re having a problem with your keyboard, Apple also has a free keyboard replacement programme for eligible MacBook models. ― SoyaCincau