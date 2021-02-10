Samsung Galaxy S10 series get Android 11 update in Malaysia

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB variant has the largest onboard storage you can get on a flagship smartphone. — Picture by Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — If you’re still using the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+ from 2019, you can now upgrade to the latest One UI 3.0 with Android 11. Users in Malaysia can download the update which is about 1.8GB in size over WiFi. This is the 2nd major software upgrade for the Galaxy S10 series.

If you haven’t received any software update notification yet, you can check manually by going into Settings > Software Update on your phone. The update also comes with the January 2021 security patch.

Apart from having the latest Android 11 update, the new Samsung One UI 3.0 brings a host of new UI design that’s designed to highlight important information that matters to you. There are subtle dim and blur visual effects for the notification, as well as redesigned widgets and panels for a cleaner look.

It was reported that the One UI 3.0 update was initially pushed to S10 users back in January but Samsung had to pull the brakes presumably due to reported bugs. To recap, the Galaxy S10 series in Malaysia was upgraded from Android 9 to 10 sometime in December 2019. — SoyaCincau