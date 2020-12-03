Apple's in a Christmas mood with Apple Store gift guide, Mariah Carey special (VIDEO)

Stuck on a Christmas gift? Apple Specialists will be on hand to help you shop. — Scren capture via Apple store

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Ah, that time of year for capitalistic abandon is here and it wouldn’t be the Apple Store website without a handy ”Holiday Gift Ideas“ webpage.

Of course, front and centre are the brand new iPhones with a handy vertical scroll layout where you can take in what’s new as well as recommended accessories.

What’s interesting is, if you can’t make your decision what to buy (no ‘all of them’ is not the answer), you can even consult with an Apple Specialist online to help you choose.

It’s a handy aid for people who can’t or don’t want to head to a physical store and of course, you even get engraving options for products such as the iPad or Apple Pencil.

On the entertainment side, Mariah Carey just dropped a trailer for her upcoming Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, out this Friday (December 4), exclusively on Apple TV+.

Mariah Carey ups the ante with her own Christmas special coming exclusively to Apple TV+. — Picture courtesy of Apple

Besides Carey, expect appearances from her nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as a host of guest stars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Check out the trailer below for a taste of the show, which promises not just musical performances but fun animation sequences.